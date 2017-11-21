Incheon firefighter catches children from burning building

NATIONAL

The fire at an apartment building in Seo-gu, Incheon, was suppressed by firefighters early Monday. (Incheon Seobu Police Station/Yonhap)

Veteran firefighter Jeong In-geun (Incheon Seobu Police Station/Yonhap)

A sure-handed firefighter is being hailed as a hero after catching two children released, in turn, from the window of a burning building in Incheon.Jeong In-geun was one of the firefighters called to an apartment building in flames in Seo-gu, Incheon, at around 11 a.m. on MondayUpon noticing two small children trapped on the third floor, Jeong quickly judged that setting up a crash pad would take too long, and told them to jump into his arms. The siblings, 3 and 5 years old, were both less than 1-meter tall.With guidance from a neighbor, the children jumped from the window one after another, with each safely landing in Jeong’s arms.After the lifesaving catches, Jeong went into the burning building with other firefighters and successfully rescued the remaining residents on the fifth floor.The fire, reportedly started from the apartment’s recycling station, caused injuries to some 20 residents who inhaled the smoke, as well as around 40 million won ($36,500) in property damage.Incheon Seobu Fire Station said Tuesday they will honor Jeong, a 30-year veteran with the department, with an award in light of the rescue.(mjk625@heraldcorp.com)