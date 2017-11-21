Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Incheon firefighter catches children from burning building

By Kim Min-joo
  • Published : Nov 21, 2017 - 16:22
  • Updated : Nov 21, 2017 - 16:25
A sure-handed firefighter is being hailed as a hero after catching two children released, in turn, from the window of a burning building in Incheon.

Jeong In-geun was one of the firefighters called to an apartment building in flames in Seo-gu, Incheon, at around 11 a.m. on Monday

The fire at an apartment building in Seo-gu, Incheon, was suppressed by firefighters early Monday. (Incheon Seobu Police Station/Yonhap)

Upon noticing two small children trapped on the third floor, Jeong quickly judged that setting up a crash pad would take too long, and told them to jump into his arms. The siblings, 3 and 5 years old, were both less than 1-meter tall.

With guidance from a neighbor, the children jumped from the window one after another, with each safely landing in Jeong’s arms. 

(Yonhap)

After the lifesaving catches, Jeong went into the burning building with other firefighters and successfully rescued the remaining residents on the fifth floor.

The fire, reportedly started from the apartment’s recycling station, caused injuries to some 20 residents who inhaled the smoke, as well as around 40 million won ($36,500) in property damage.

Incheon Seobu Fire Station said Tuesday they will honor Jeong, a 30-year veteran with the department, with an award in light of the rescue.

Veteran firefighter Jeong In-geun (Incheon Seobu Police Station/Yonhap)

(mjk625@heraldcorp.com)

Related Stories

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114