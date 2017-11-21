Uzbek President Mirziyoyev to address National Assembly during state visit this week

NATIONAL

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will deliver an address at South Korea's National Assembly a day after his summit with President Moon Jae-in this week and will receive an honorary Seoul citizenship, a presidential official said Tuesday.



Mirziyoyev is scheduled to arrive in Seoul on Wednesday for a four-day state visit, the second foreign head of state to make a state visit to South Korea since Moon took office in May. The first was US President Donald Trump, who started a two-day visit here Nov. 7.



"President Mirziyoyev's visit carries greater meaning, in that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the 80th year since the Korean diaspora's settlement in Central Asia," Nam Gwan-pyo, deputy director of the presidential National Security Office, said.





(AP-Yonhap)

Mirziyoyev is scheduled to attend a Korea-Uzbekistan business forum on Thursday and pay his respects at the National Cemetery before holding talks with Moon that are expected to focus on ways to bolster substantial cooperation between the two countries, Nam said.He will also attend a state dinner hosted by Moon later that day, the official said.On Friday, Mirziyoyev will address the National Assembly, becoming the first Uzbek president to do so, before holding a meeting with National Assembly Speaker Chung Se-kyun. Later Friday, he is scheduled to receive an honorary citizenship of Seoul from Mayor Park Won-soon.Mirziyoyev will also hold talks with Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, the official said. (Yonhap)