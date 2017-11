NATIONAL

The photo is irrelevant with the story (Yonhap)

A fire broke out at a local poultry farm Monday, killing at least 16,000 chickens.It took around four hours to fight the fire which started at a chicken farm in Gyeonggi Province, near Seoul, around 10 p.m.The fire burned a hen house and about 16,500 chickens, causing 200 million won ($178,400) worth of damage. No human life was lost.The authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)