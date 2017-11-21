Female suspect faces probe over Australian child sexual assault allegation

NATIONAL

A screen grab of the post on Womad, before it was deleted (Womad)

A suspect of the alleged sexual assault of an Australian child was arrested by the Australian authorities, Seoul police said Tuesday.A local Australian police station caught the suspect, a woman in her 20s, in the city of Darwin, a northern port city of the country. The suspect is being charged with child abuse.The suspect is accused of authoring a written account of sexual abuse of an underage Australian boy on Womad, an online Korean extremist misandry community. The suspect’s nationality has yet to be revealed.In the online post, the author claims to have drugged and sexually assaulted a boy staying at a resort facility where the author is employed.The post included a graphic description of the writer’s sexually misconduct and a screen grab of a computer screen showing nude images of an unconscious boy.The local police are investigating to verify if the suspect is indeed the author of the controversial post.Womad is an online community that received attention in 2016 when a schizophrenic man murdered a female victim for no apparent reason other than misogyny, in the busy area of Gangnam in Seoul. Some have accused Womad of taking advantage of the Gangnam murder to promote misandry.Womad has been embroiled in a number of accusations for mocking patriots and veterans and labor right activists. The community has recently parodied the late actor Kim Joo-hyuk, who died in a car crash in October.Various online petitions were made on Cheong Wa Dae as of late, requesting the Blue House to shut down the “hateful website that is aggravating conflict and division of society.”By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)