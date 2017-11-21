Chinese delegation visits South Korea to explain outcome of party congress

NATIONAL

A Chinese delegation arrived in South Korea on Tuesday for a three-day visit to meet with officials, politicians and experts, and explain the outcome of its recent party congress.



The delegation is led by He Yiting, executive vice president of the Communist Party's top education institute.



"We intend to promote understanding of the main spirit of the 19th party congress by meeting mostly with people from political parties, media, the economy and think tanks, and seek cooperation between the two countries," He told reporters.





(Yonhap)

He, known as a close aide and speech writer for Chinese President Xi Jinping, is expected to meet with South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Lim Sung-nam on Wednesday.China wrapped up its weeklong 19th party congress last month, in which Xi cemented his power as he entered his second five-year term.Last month, South Korea and China agreed to normalize bilateral ties strained by a prolonged feud over the deployment of a US anti-missile system called THAAD in South Korea. (Yonhap)