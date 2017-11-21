Police book man for throwing shot glass at Ferrari in Busan

NATIONAL

Ferrari 812 Superfast (Yonhap)

A 47-year-old man was booked without detention by the Busan Haeundae Police after he allegedly threw a shot glass at a Ferrari, Yonhap News Agency reported Tuesday.According to police, the man had been drinking soju with a friend at an eel restaurant on Songjeong Beach in Haeundae, Busan, around 11:30 p.m. on June 16 when he heard the roar of a Ferrari’s engine.The suspect, who was drinking at an outdoor table, reportedly became annoyed at the loud music coming from the Ferrari. He threw the soju shot glass at the car when it revved up.The owner of the Ferrari said the shot glass shattered upon contact with the driver’s side window and left a scratch on the car, which is estimated to be worth about 500 million won ($455,000).As the suspect reportedly fled the scene, the Ferrari owner called the Busan Haeundae Police, reporting the incident and requesting that the suspect pay the window replacement cost of 20 million won once arrested.After checking the restaurant’s security footage, police confirmed the Ferrari owner’s report and the suspect was booked without detention on suspicion of property damage.By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)