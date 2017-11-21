Ruling camp agrees to secure more funds for quake recovery in 2018 budget

NATIONAL

The ruling Democratic Party and government agreed Tuesday to seek more funds in next year's budget plan to support recovery efforts in the earthquake-hit city of Pohang, a party spokeswoman said.



During their high-level policy coordination meeting, they also agreed to take a series of measures to help residents in the affected areas, such as reducing their fees for health insurance, electricity and communications services.



To support more than 1,000 displaced citizens, they stressed the need to minimize their inconveniences and ensure the protection of their privacy in their makeshift shelters.



A senior party official said that the interior ministry has set aside some 45 billion won ($41 million) for the recovery efforts, and that discussions are under way to increase the budget.



The ruling camp, in addition, decided to work closely together to secure parliamentary approval for a set of related bills aimed at strengthening the country's capabilities for disaster management and recovery.





Top officials from the ruling Democratic Party, government and presidential office pose for a photo before their talks on the recent earthquake and other issues at the National Assembly on Nov. 21, 2017. (Yonhap)

Regarding the students in Pohang who take the annual college entrance exam Thursday, the ruling party asked the government to ensure that they would not suffer any inconveniences in terms of transportation or other unforeseen events.The 5.4 magnitude quake struck Pohang, 360 kilometers south of Seoul, last Wednesday, damaging more than 1,000 buildings, homes and vehicles, and injuring dozens of people with one in critical condition due to an injury from a rockfall.Regarding the recent outbreaks of bird flu, the ruling party called on the government to mobilize "all available" administrative power to carry out thorough quarantine measures to quickly contain it.During the meeting, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon noted that the government is handling the aftermath of the quake and the outbreaks of bird flu in a "speedy and bold" manner."Whether it is the quake in Pohang or avian influenza, we are proceeding in a speedy manner," he said. "(When it comes to bird flu), we will take steps in a way that is strong enough to be seen as bold."Tuesday's meeting was attended by top officials, such as Choo Mi-ae and Woo Won-shik, the leader and floor leader of the party, respectively; Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Kim Dong-yeon; and Jang Ha-sung, the presidential chief of staff for policy. (Yonhap)