Korean vice foreign minister holds bilateral meetings at ASEM

NATIONAL

South Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Lim Sung-nam held talks with chief diplomats from Slovakia, Finland, Sweden and Mongolia on the sidelines of an Asia-Europe Meeting ministerial forum in Myanmar, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.



In separate meetings with the four officials in Naypyidaw on Monday, Lim agreed to closely cooperate on North Korea's military threat, the economy and other bilateral issues.



"With the ministers, Vice Minister Lim shared our assessment of the security situation of the Korean Peninsula and confirmed a common stance that they will push to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue peacefully through stable management of the situation," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.





South Korean Vice Foreign Minsiter Lim Sung-nam poses for a photo with Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom during their talks on Nov. 20, 2017, in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, in this photo provided courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (Yonhap)

He also called for their active participation in the upcoming 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics to be hosted by South Korea.Ivan Korcok, acting foreign minister of Slovakia, urged further expansion of the countries' economic relationship, noting that Korea is the biggest non-European investor in his nation.Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom expressed hopes for closer cooperation on women's rights, North Korea and other matters.With Finish Foreign Minister Timo Soini, Lim stressed the quickening progress in bilateral cooperation, including South Korea's export of its K-9 self-propelled howitzer to Finland and the operation of regular flights between Incheon and Helsinki.Lim and Mongolian Foreign Minister Damdin Tsogtbaatar discussed plans for high-level personnel exchanges and joint economic consultation meetings, the ministry added. (Yonhap)