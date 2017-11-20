Samsung sales expected surpass Intel this year

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics Co. is expected to outpace US-based Intel Corp. in terms of sales this year and emerge as the world's No. 1 chipmaker, data showed Monday.



According to the data compiled by industry tracker IC Insights, Samsung will likely post sales of $65.6 billion in the chip segment to account for 15 percent of the global market.



Intel, on the other hand, is anticipated to rake in $61 billion and take up 13.9 percent of all sales worldwide.





(Yonhap)

"For the first time since 1993, the semiconductor industry is expected to witness a new No. 1 supplier," IC Insight said, attributing Samsung's rise to an "amazing" increase in the average sales price of DRAM and NAND flash products.South Korea's No. 2 player SK hynix Inc. is also expected to post sales of $26.2 billion to rank as the third-largest chipmaker, followed by Micron Technology Inc. with $23.4 billion."Memory giants SK hynix and Micron are expected to make the biggest moves in the top-10 ranking in 2017 as compared to the 2016 ranking," IC Insights said. "Spurred by the surge in the DRAM and NAND flash markets, each company is forecast to move up two spots in the top-10 ranking." (Yonhap)