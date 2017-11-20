Ex-leader faces more bribery charges in NIS fund scandal

NATIONAL

Former President Park Geun-hye, currently standing trial over an influence-peddling scandal that stripped her of power, will face a separate bribery trial involving the state spy agency and her two aides, prosecutors said Monday.



The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office has indicted Lee Jae-man and Ahn Bong-geun, two former senior presidential secretaries to Park, on charges of bribery and loss of state funds, according to the office.



Prosecutors said Park has been stated in the indictment bill as an accomplice of Lee and Ahn.





(Yonhap)

The two are accused of taking some 50-100 million won ($45,430-90,860) every month from the National Intelligence Service between 2013 and 2016 at Park's request. They were arrested Nov. 3.They believe the illegal transactions from the NIS fund amounted to 3.3 billion won and were ordered by Park's three former NIS chiefs: Nam Jae-joon, Lee Byung-kee and Lee Byong-ho. Nam and Lee Byung-kee were arrested over similar charges Friday.Prosecutors suspect that the money was funneled into Park's secret fund and used in illicit political activities or even by her personally. They are said to question Park soon over the additional suspicions. (Yonhap)