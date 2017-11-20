Korean govt. unveils sci-fi promotional video for PyeongChang Olympics

In the 5-minute video titled "The Last A.I (Join in PyeongChang, Join in Peace)," what claims to be the only robot with artificial intelligence left on the planet in 2045 starts a journey to find out why they've lost a 10-year-long battle against human beings.
As the female humanoid robot advances its search for the reasons, it becomes intrigued by things that only human beings can do. One of them is a sports festival where people get to experience all kinds of emotions -- excitement, happiness, sadness, disappointment and so on.
|(Yonhap)
The video then turns to footage from previous global sports events that South Korea hosted: the 1988 Seoul Summer Olympics and the 2002 World Cup it co-hosted with Japan.
During this segment, the video briefly and visually chronicles Korean history from the 1950-1953 Korean War to the country's remarkable economic development to its recent peaceful demonstrations against a corrupt government.
Achieving peace and prosperity is the core message that Korea wants to share with the world when hosting a big global competition, says the video, and the successful hosting of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics will depend on how much the international community participates in it and shares Korea's longing for peace.
"The future will depend on your participation. Join in PeyongChang. Join in Peace," the humanoid says at the end of the clip.
Shot against the backdrop of Seoul's architectural landmarks like the futuristic Dongdaemun Design Plaza designed by Pritzker-winning architect Zaha Hadid, the video has been noted among overseas viewers for its cool visuals that look as if they have been taken from a science fiction flick.
Unveiled on Wednesday, the video has garnered more than 2.7 million views and received positive response from viewers for its fresh storyline and peaceful message.
The Korean Culture and Information Service, the video's creator under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said it plans to publish the video in nine languages including Chinese, Spanish, Russian and Japanese starting Monday.
The video is available at www.youtube.com/user/GatewayTokorea and www.facebook.com/KoreaClickers. (Yonhap)