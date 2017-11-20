Go to Mobile Version

Vending machine symbolizes feminists’ call for right to abortion

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Nov 20, 2017 - 15:08
  • Updated : Nov 20, 2017 - 15:08
A vending machine has been set up by a feminist group in downtown Seoul to call for the legalization of abortion pills.

Korean feminist group Femi Dang-dang set up the purple vending machine at Jeong-dong, near Deoksugung, on Sunday. The machine was filled with vitamin tablets, candies and pamphlets that promote the right to abortion.

In Korea, it is against the law to buy and sell abortion pills. However, according to the activist group, Mifegyne, an early pregnancy termination medication, is being widely used through illicit deals. 

(Screenshot of the group Femi Dang-dang`s Facebook page)

The organization used the slogan, “Why can’t we buy abortion pills at vending machines?” It used the machine to emphasize that women should be allowed to choose abortion for themselves.

“The vending machine is symbolic,” the group added. “If permitted, the medication should be prescribed by a doctor.”



