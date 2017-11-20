BTS fires up crowd with AMAs performance

ENTERTAINMENT

BTS performs “DNA” at the American Music Awards held Sunday at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP-Yonhap)

BTS said that performing at the American Music Awards would be like a dream, but it was not a dream Sunday night in Los Angeles, as the K-pop sensation took the stage alongside the likes of Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Lady Gaga, Nick Jonas and even the legendary Diana Ross.Standing on one of the biggest stages in music, the seven members proved they were truly dope as they became the first K-pop boy band to perform at the AMAs in Los Angeles on Sunday.The group began the night by walking the red carpet at the AMA in matching black outfits with Jimin, wearing a silver jacket, the only exception. “Being able to perform in the AMA is like the most insane thing,” RM told E! before the event. Saying that the members could hear the fans chanting “BTS!” from their hotel, he added that “we will never get used to this kind of thing.”But it was no more a dream for RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook and Suga -- who said he was “super nervous” about the event -- and the chart-topping boy band jumped up and down the iconic stage. It held nothing back in a spectacular performance of its hit song “DNA,” from the EP “Love Yourself Seung Her.”BTS’ captivating choreography got the audience on its feet cheering the K-pop sensation.“I need a moment to recover from that performance,” said Jared Leto as he came up immediately afterward to present the artist of the year award, which went to Bruno Mars.The group has achieved much success since its 2013 debut, but had largely been under the radar in the US. But their time waiting in the wings ended when the best of BTS came this year, as the band earned its first US Billboard Hot 100 entry with “DNA” at 85, which later became the highest-charting K-pop group song by peaking at No. 67.For just one day -- May 21 -- BTS outshined mega stars like Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande to notch Billboard Music Awards’ top social artist award.The “Boyz With Fun” have been recognized by other international stars along the way.The Chainsmokers, which collaborated with BTS on the group’s “Best of Me,” invited the boy band as a surprise guest at its 2017 Seoul concert.Singer Halsey commended BTS’s BBMA win -- through which the K-pop act started to show its strength stateside -- and said on Twitter, “This is a massive moment for K-pop! Love!”Prior to the AMA performance, BTS was featured on CBS’ “The Late Late Show With James Corden” and the ABC talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” It will move on to appear at “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” before returning home.Since debuting with “No More Dream,” the seven-man boy band has had a number of hits including “Not Today,” “Dope,” “Fire,” “DNA,” “Look Here,” “Blood, Sweat & Tears,” “Best of Me” and “Just One Day.”By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)BTS performs “DNA” at the American Music Awards held Sunday at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. AP-Yonhap