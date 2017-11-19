South Korea refuses to share military intelligence with Japan: report

NATIONAL

Despite its agreement with Japan to share military intelligence last year, South Korea has limited the scope of information-sharing to only those related to North Korea’s nuclear and missile program, a Japanese newspaper said on Sunday.



Citing anonymous military sources, Asahi Shimbun reported that the Moon Jae-in administration has refused to provide Japan with military intelligence outside of its own analysis about North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launches.



Seoul and Tokyo signed a “General Security of Military Information Agreement” in 2016 to allow a direct and expedient intelligence sharing without going through the US as an intermediary. The pact was initially to be signed in 2012, but was postponed due to public animosity over Japan’s colonial rule.





Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Yonhap