Thai woman kills new born after married Korean man left her

Twenty-year-old Netchanok Nokyungtong admitted throwing the baby from the window of her apartment in Pattaya, Thailand. (Creative Commons)

A Thai woman threw her new born baby from the 17th floor of her apartment building saying she was not ready for a child after her Korean boyfriend, who was married to a Korean women at the time, left her while pregnant.The man, surnamed Kim, 40, had a two-year affair with Netchanok Nokyungtong, 20, during which she became pregnant.When Nokyungtong informed him of her pregnancy, Kim urged her to abort the baby and left Thailand.Nokyungtong went into labor in her apartment in Pattaya. After giving birth to the baby, she put the baby in to a plastic bag and threw it out the bedroom window from the 17th floor.She later testified that she was not ready for a child, nor had the money to support it.A witness, her neighbor, called the police after seeing “a large object fall down past the window.” When the neighbor got to the scene, the baby was already dead.Pattaya Police said, “The suspect admitted to her crime, but showed no signs of remorse.”By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)