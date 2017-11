BUSINESS

LOTTE CHIEF FOR PYEONGCHANG -- Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin, who heads up the Korea Ski Association, briefs Italian Winter Sports Federation President Flavio Roda on preparations for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics at a meeting of the International Ski Federation Council in Switzerland, Friday. Shin briefed the council members on the overall preparations for PyeongChang and answered concerns regarding security during the Winter Games, according to Lotte Group. (Lotte Group)