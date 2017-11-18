Injuries and facility damage rise in quake-hit Pohang area

NATIONAL

The number of victims injured by a 5.4-magnitude earthquake that hit South Korea's southeast earlier this week rose to 80, authorities said Saturday.



The quake struck the port city of Pohang on Wednesday afternoon, with the tremors felt as far afield as Seoul, 360 kilometers away. It was the second-strongest earthquake recorded in the country, after last year's 5.8-magnitude quake in nearby Gyeongju.





The National Disaster and Safety Control Center said the number of injured people increased by five to 80 as of 6 a.m. Saturday. Of them, 13 were receiving treatment in hospital, while others have returned home after being treated, the center said.The number of people evacuated from their homes fell to 1,361 after peaking at about 1,800, as the aftershocks were tapering off, it noted.The center said additional 76 factories have reported earthquake-related damage, raising the total number of private sector damage reports to 1,322 cases.Among public facilities, 449 damage reports have been filed, including 218 school buildings found with cracks.The government will provide victims with financial assistance early to help them rebuild or repair homes and other damaged facilities. (Yonhap)