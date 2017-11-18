China stresses steady development of friendly ties with N.K.

NATIONAL

A Chinese special envoy has stressed an important of "steadily" developing friendly ties between China and North Korea during his trip to Pyongyang, the North's state media said Saturday.



Song Tao, the special envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping made the remark on Friday during his meeting with Choe Ryong-hae, a senior North Korean official, according to the Korean Central News Agency.



Song arrived in Pyongyang on Friday to inform the North of the outcome of the Communist Party of China (CPC)'s recent party congress, in which Xi cemented his power as he entered his second five-year term.

"He stressed the CPC's stand to steadily develop the traditional friendly relations between the two parties and countries," the KCNA said.



The report said that Song conveyed a gift for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to Choe, without elaborating.



Song's trip came amid strained relations between China and North Korea over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs.



Details about his itinerary have not been unveiled, but diplomatic sources said that he may make a four-day visit to the North, during which he could meet with the North's leader.



The trip came after Xi and U.S. President Donald Trump held a summit in Beijing last Thursday. Trump has called on China to do more to rein in the wayward regime.



Pyongyang has suspended its provocative acts for more than 60 days, raising cautious optimism about a possibility of the start of talks between the U.S. and North Korea. (Yonhap)