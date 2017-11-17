PyeongChang Olympics long padded coats fly off shelves

BUSINESS

Long padded coats made as part of goods for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics have become all the rage in Korea since their launch on Oct. 26.Within two weeks, the coats, which cost 149,000 won ($135) each, have sold out at both online and offline stores. It is not known when they will be restocked.The coats come in white, black and gray. They became “it” items after positive reviews spread that they were light and warm. Celebrities were also seen wearing the long padded coats, adding to their appeal.“PyeongChang Long Padding” became the most trending words on Friday morning on Korea's biggest search engine Naver, with people asking about plans for their restock. Some even traded their coats via secondhand markets at a premium.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)