Singer Rain to unveil new duet next week

ENTERTAINMENT

Singer Rain will release his new song "Let's Break Up Today," which he sang in a duet with a female singer, next Friday, his management company said.



The sad ballad song about a man who wants to end a relationship with his old lover will be included on the upcoming EP album "My Life Love" to come out on Dec. 1, according to the Rain Company Friday.



Rain is scheduled to hold a concert titled "2017 Rain Is Back" to mark his comeback at KBS Hall in Seoul's Yeouido on Tuesday. The taped show will be aired on the KBS television network on Dec. 3.





(Rain Company)

In January, he married actress Kim Tae-hee who gave birth to a girl last month. He is part of the judges in KBS 2TV's new audition program "The Unit: Idol Rebooting Project," which started airing on Oct. 28. (Yonhap)