Prosecution probes haunt political circles

NATIONAL

A sense of foreboding gripped political circles Friday, as prosecutors pressed ahead with a flurry of corruption probes targeting not only opposition lawmakers but also a prominent figure from the ruling fold.



Three senior lawmakers from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party have been in the prosecution's crosshairs for their graft allegations. Jun Byung-hun, a senior presidential aide, offered to resign Thursday over a bribery scandal involving his two former aides.



Rumors have also persisted that the National Intelligence Service had handed illicit funds to several lawmakers during the former Park Geun-hye government, though NIS director Suh Hoon has said there is no evidence to back the allegations.





This photo, taken Nov. 16, 2017, shows Jun Byung-hun, former senior presidential secretary for political affairs, bowing during a press conference at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul. (Yonhap)

The prosecution's plan to summon Jun next week has taken many in the ruling Democratic Party aback."It is only natural that the prosecution does not investigate only opposition lawmakers," a ruling party lawmaker told Yonhap News Agency on condition of anonymity. "But I had no idea that its probe would extend even to one at the very center of power."During a press conference, Jun flatly denied any involvement in the scandal involving his former aides, who are suspected of pressuring a local home shopping channel in 2015 to donate 300 million won (US$271,400) to the Korea e-Sports Association, then chaired by Jun.The probes into the political circles have accelerated on the back of high public support. In a survey conducted a month ago by local pollster Realmeter, 65 percent viewed most of the probes as part of the efforts to "eliminate accumulated ills."Some have viewed Jun's fall from grace as an intrigue to counter accusations of "political retribution" and pave the way for investigators to cast their net wider into the opposition camp.But some analysts suspect that the sprawling investigation into Jun could be blowback from the prosecution, as the ruling bloc has scathingly accused it of political bias and pushed to revamp it.The main opposition party appears to be on edge as three party grandees have been under investigation.LKP Rep. Choi Kyung-hwan is suspected of having pocketed illicit funds worth 100 million from the NIS while serving as deputy prime minister and finance minister under Park, reports have said. Choi denies it.Rep. Won Yoo-chul is suspected of receiving illicit political funds from some businessmen in his constituency in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, while Rep. Lee Woo-hyun is also under investigation for dubious transactions with an interior designer. Both deny any wrongdoings.Highlighting that all three lawmakers were among the close allies of ousted former President Park, LKP leader Hong Joon-pyo condemned the probes against them as "politically motivated.""It seems that (the government and ruling party) are resorting to all means possible to obliterate South Korea's conservative bloc," Hong said during a general meeting of LKP lawmakers on Monday.Some opposition lawmakers have voiced concerns that the probes may continue until June next year when local elections will take place and that they could turn the political pendulum in favor of the ruling bloc. (Yonhap)