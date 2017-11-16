[Travel bits] Festivals, sights around Korea

LIFE&STYLE

The annual Seoul Lantern Festival is held from Nov. 3 to Nov.19. Since its inception in 2009, it has hosted nearly 3 million visitors each year. Visitors can see lanterns along the 1.2-km Cheonggyecheon Stream from Cheonggye Plaza to Supyogyo Bridge.The lanterns are lit from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and the event is free of charge.Visit www.seoullantern.visitseoul.net for more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese or call the travel hotline at 1330 for information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.During the chrysanthemum festival, visitors will be able to enjoy the blazing fall foliage of the surrounding Chungnyeongsan Mountain as well as a myriad of fully bloomed chrysanthemums covering just about every corner of the 330,000-square-meter outdoor garden.Admission fees are 9,000 won adults, 6,500 won for middle and high school students, and 5,500 won for children. Group visitors of 30 or more people get 1,000 won discount. Children under the age of 3 can enter for free. ID is required.The event is open to visitors of all ages.Visit its homepage (www.morningcalm.co.kr) for more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.Herb Island -- located in Pocheon -- will be hosting the annual Lighting & Illumination Festival until Dec. 31.With its 300-meter wish tunnel, a lavender field lit up in various colors and more, Herb Island aims to get visitors in the holiday spirit.Inspired by European Christmas markets, the festival offers various events, including Christmas-themed soap, tree and candle-making, a Christmas cookie market, turkey barbecue, and other things.Admission to the Herb Island Lighting & Illumination Festival ranges from 4,000 won to 6,000 won. For more information, visit www.herbisland.co.kr.Miniature theme park Aiins World is hosting the World Nightview Fantasy Lighting Festival.The festival runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. from March to October, and is closed on rainy days. The last admission is at 10 p.m.The admission fee is 16,000 won for adults and 13,000 won for children. It is open to visitors of all ages.Located in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, the theme park is accessible via the Samsan Gymnasium Station (Seoul, Subway Line No. 7) or buses No. 53, No. 59-1 or No. 558.E-World Starlight Festival is held with 10 million lights in E-World and 83 Tower in Daegu.Hot air balloons, roses, light decorations and other events will catch people’s eyes at this carnival-like festival.The events start at night and large trees are decorated along the 200-meter Light Road, as well as a Umbrella Road, Carnival Road, and photo zone created by 1,000 lights. The festival continues until Feb. 28.It is held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday through Thursday, and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Friday through Sunday. It is open to visitors aged 5 or older.Call the travel hotline at 1330 for information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.