Design Week in Daegu 2017 kicks off

LIFE&STYLE

(Daegu Gyeongbuk Design Center)

(Daegu Gyeongbuk Design Center)

Daegu City Government's Vice Mayor of Economic Affairs Kim Yeon-chang speaks at the opening ceremony of Design Week in Daegu 2017 on Nov. 16, 2017. (Daegu Gyeongbuk Design Center)

The fifth annual Design Week in Daegu kicked off Thursday at Daegu Gyeongbuk Design Center and will run until Sunday, organizers said.Co-hosted by the Daegu Metropolitan Government and Daegu Gyeongbuk Design Center, Design Week in Daegu 2017 will proceed under the theme of “Innovation, Caring and Empathy through Design.”With Daegu as the key setting, this year’s event will showcase a “universal design” for everyone that can essentially be applied to five scenarios in daily lives.Universal design will be displayed separately under eight different themes, each focusing on the universal design’s past, present, future, small and medium enterprise supporting project results, design materials and many more.Oh My School‘s representative lecturer Choi Jin-gi will be leading the design seminar “Developments in the Fourth Industrial Revolution and Human Cities,” which will explore the relationship between the future industrial revolution and design and any applicable solutions to the region of Daegu.Furthermore, those attending Design Week in Daegu 2017 will have many events to choose from: a hands-on educational experience on universal design, design job fair, Korean Society of Design Science Fall Conference and the 36th annual Daegu Design Exhibition Award ceremony.Kim Seung-chan, chief director of Daegu Gyeongbuk Design Center, believes that “everyone’s right to take pleasure in design should be equally realized.”“We must all work together to provide everyone with design services by expanding our activities into different fields,” he said.Around 200 officials from South Korea‘s four largest design centers (Seoul, Busan, Daegu and Gwangju) and Daegu City Government’s Vice Mayor of Economic Affairs Kim Yeon-chang attended the opening ceremony of Design Week in Daegu 2017 on the first floor of Daegu Gyeongbuk Design Center.By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)