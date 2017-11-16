Stars shine in black at Asian awards in Seoul

LIFE&STYLE

(Herald DB)

(Herald DB)

(Herald DB)

(Herald DB)

The color black is always a safe and cool choice for any occasion.While it has been common for the men to wear black suits to awards ceremonies, female stars have typically chosen more colorful dresses, nixing looks that could be too serious or gloomy.Some powerful women at the 2017 Asia Artist Awards, however, chose black and lightened the scene with bold jewelry and fancy details.Singer and actress Suzy chose a simple black dress. To perfect the style, she wore a ring and matching choker. She had her hair done in a ponytail, showing off her bare shoulders. She also held a mini clutch bag for a classic look.Yoona went bolder. She donned a see-through black dress with white ruffles. A ribbon attached to the front added an extra feminine touch, along with her black-and-white glittering nails. The twinkling chandelier earrings shined brightly from beneath her short hair.Son Na-eun of Apink set herself apart in a black suit for the event. The singer looked relaxed in a double-breasted jacket with sleeves adorned in fringes. Her hair was similarly black, making for a chic style.Actress Gong Seung shined in a long-sleeved black eyelet dress. The high-necked lace pintuck dress gave her the appearance of a star from decades long past. She arrived mostly unadorned with accessories, further highlighting the fancy dress. Gong also held the mascot dolls for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)