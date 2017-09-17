[Graphic News] Korea spending on families among lowest of OECD countries

WORLD

According to an OECD report, Korea was one of the smallest investors in families among member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in 2013. The country allocated 1.13 percent of its gross domestic product to family benefits spending, ranking No. 32 among 35 OECD member states surveyed.The family benefits cited by the report consist of public money allocated to enhance family units, including financial support exclusively for members of households and children, according to Yonhap News Agency.