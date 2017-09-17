CL sings for ‘My Little Pony’ soundtrack

The upcoming film is a cinematic version of the popular television series “My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic.” The singer sang “No Better Feelin’,” the 11th track on the soundtrack.
|CL performs on stage during her “Hello B*****s” concert held in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 14, 2016. (YG Entertainment)
“My Little Pony: The Movie” centers on unicorn Twilight Sparkle and her pony friends -- Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity -- who embark on a journey to stop a threat to the kingdom of Equestria.
The film is slated for release in the US on Oct. 6. The track featuring CL is to be unveiled Friday.
By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)