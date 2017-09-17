Go to Mobile Version

CL sings for ‘My Little Pony’ soundtrack

By Kim So-yeon
  • Published : Sept 17, 2017 - 17:47
  • Updated : Sept 17, 2017 - 17:47
CL, formerly of 2NE1, sang on the soundtrack of upcoming animation “My Little Pony: The Movie,” her agency YG Entertainment confirmed Saturday.

The upcoming film is a cinematic version of the popular television series “My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic.” The singer sang “No Better Feelin’,” the 11th track on the soundtrack. 

CL performs on stage during her “Hello B*****s” concert held in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 14, 2016. (YG Entertainment)
The song marks the singer’s first release since she debuted in the US with the single “Lifted” in August 2016. After releasing the single, CL accelerated entering the American music industry by kicking off her first North American tour “Hello B*****s.” However, she has since been quiet as her group 2NE1 disbanded.

“My Little Pony: The Movie” centers on unicorn Twilight Sparkle and her pony friends -- Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity -- who embark on a journey to stop a threat to the kingdom of Equestria.

The film is slated for release in the US on Oct. 6. The track featuring CL is to be unveiled Friday.

By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)

