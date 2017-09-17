Leaders of Korea, US, Japan to hold trilateral summit next week

NATIONAL

The leaders of South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold a trilateral summit next week on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Seoul's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Saturday.



A senior Cheong Wa Dae official said that President Moon Jae-in and his US and Japanese counterparts, Donald Trump and Shinzo Abe, respectively, will hold a luncheon meeting on Thursday (Eastern Standard Time).





(Yonhap)

North Korea's continued provocations are expected to top the agenda for the summit, observers said. The meeting was arranged after the communist state's sixth nuclear test on Sept. 3 and its intermediate-range missile launch on Friday.It's been two months since the three leaders last got together at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany in July.At that time, they agreed to make a concerted effort to intensify pressure on North Korea and bring the regime to the negotiating table for ultimate denuclearization.The official also said Seoul and Washington discussed a possible visit by President Trump to Korea in November when he will be in the region for the US-ASEAN summit in the Philippines and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Vietnam. (Yonhap)