‘Seoul will continue with NK humanitarian aid’: ministry

NATIONAL

The South Korean government said Friday that its plan for an $8 million humanitarian aid package for North Korea would not be affected by the rogue regime’s military provocation Friday. But pressure intensified from in and outside of the country to abort -- or at least suspend -- the plan.



Earlier in the day, North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile over Japan, demonstrating its determination to continue developing weapons of mass destruction.





Vice spokesperson at Seoul's unification ministry Lee Eugene (Yonhap)