Galaxy Note 8 preorders top 800,000 in Korea

The combined preorders for Samsung Electronics Co.'s latest Galaxy Note 8 drew more than 800,000 preorders in South Korea in about one week, far outpacing its predecessor, the company said Friday.The tech giant said 850,000 people ordered the premium phablet during the eight days it received online and offline reservations for purchase through the country's three mobile operators.Those who preorder the Galaxy Note 8 got the device earlier in the day, Samsung said, although the official release is slated for Sept. 21.The figure eclipses numbers for the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7, which managed to draw in 380,000 preorders over a 13-day preorder period. The previous device was removed from the market altogether due to faulty batteries that caused some to catch fire while being recharged.Samsung said the 64 gigabyte edition accounted for 65 percent of sales, with the 256GB edition accounting for 35 percent. The most popular color was black, followed by blue.The price tag of the 64GB edition stands at 1.09 million won ($962), and that of the 256GB edition is at 1.25 million won.Samsung's smaller rival, LG Electronics Co., also started accepting preorders for its new flagship smartphone, the V30, on Thursday ahead of the official release slated for later this month.The company did not release an official number of preorders.The company finalized the price tag of the base 64GB V30 at 949,000 won and the 128GB version at 998,000 won.