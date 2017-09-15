Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

[Monitor] Korean tourism industry hit hard by THAAD dispute

By Korea Herald
  • Published : Sept 15, 2017 - 16:48
  • Updated : Sept 15, 2017 - 16:48

With the number of Chinese tourists to South Korea sharply declining, the nation’s tourism industry may suffer from an estimated 81.6 trillion won ($72 billion) of losses and around 40,000 workers in the industry might lose their jobs.

Hyundai Research Institute said in a report that around 3.33 million Chinese visitors appear to have canceled their trips to South Korea amid the escalating diplomatic dispute over the deployment of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense anti-missile system.

The industry is expected to see around 18.7 trillion won of losses, if calculated on a yearly basis and based on the average expenses spent by each Chinese tourist last year.

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114