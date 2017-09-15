Seoul shares lower in late Wednesday morning trading

BUSINESS

South Korean shares traded lower Friday morning amid a massive selling spree by foreigners and institutions after North Korea fired another ballistic missile earlier in the day.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 8.69 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,368.97 as of 11:20 a.m.Earlier in the day, the North launched a ballistic missile eastward from its capital, the country's first missile launch after the United Nations Security Council adopted a fresh sanctions resolution this week.Most large caps on the Seoul bourse traded mixed.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics went down 0.64 percent, while global chipmaker SK hynix was up 0.13 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,113.4 won against the US dollar, down 0.8 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)