Kang holds talks with Tillerson, Kono to discuss countermeasures against NK missile launch

South Korea's top diplomat held talks with her counterparts in the US and Japan to discuss countermeasures Friday to North Korea's latest test of a missile that flew over Japan, a foreign ministry official said.During the phone talks that lasted three to four minutes, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson exchanged their views on how to respond to the missile launch, according to the official.The phone discussion, however, was cut short due to a poor connection. Tillerson was on his way back to Washington from a trip to London, the official said. They will discuss the matter again as soon as Tillerson gets back to the US, the official said.She also held a separate phone conversation with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono later to discuss a coordinated approach to the matter, he added.The North fired a ballistic missile from the Sunan area in Pyongyang earlier in the day that traveled around 3,700 kilometers over Japan into the North Pacific Ocean. It reached a maximum altitude of 770 km, military authorities here said.The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Friday (US time) to discuss its approach toward the North's missile launch.It is said that Seoul, Washington and Tokyo have jointly asked for such a meeting.The provocation came days after the Security Council unanimously adopted fresh sanctions against the North for its sixth and most powerful nuclear test denotation Sept. 3. (Yonhap)