US urges China, Russia to put more pressure on N. Korea

NATIONAL

An image of a stand-off between North Korea and the neighboring powers of China and Russia (Yonhap)

WASHINGTON -- US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called on all nations, including China and Russia, to step up pressure on North Korea following its latest missile launch Thursday.The missile was launched over Japan into the northern Pacific Ocean, the latest in a series of provocations by Pyongyang."We call on all nations to take new measures against the Kim regime," Tillerson said in a statement, referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un."China supplies North Korea with most of its oil. Russia is the largest employer of North Korean forced labor," he added. "China and Russia must indicate their intolerance for these reckless missile launches by taking direct actions of their own."Tillerson said the UN Security Council's sanctions against North Korea, including the most recent ones adopted on Monday, represent "the floor, not the ceiling" of the actions the international community should take.He warned North Korea of deeper diplomatic and economic isolation, noting it was the second time the regime has fired a missile over US ally Japan in recent weeks. (Yonhap)