[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

LIFE&STYLE

The Millennium Seoul Hilton’s flagship restaurant, Cafe 395, is holding a promotion of Mexican cuisine through Wednesday. Authentic Mexican dishes prepared by Chef Daniel Gonzalez from Mexico are available alongside regular buffet offerings. Mexican specialties include hot and cold appetizers, entrees and desserts, including green ceviche tostadas, scallops aguachile, duck tamales with black mole sauce, soft crabs with green mole, beef sweetbreads in morita pepper sauce, old-fashioned octopus stew and more.Chef Gonzalez is currently the co-owner of Maizajo, a tortilleria and mill dedicated to researching and preserving Mexican corn. He previously worked at Fonda Mayora, a traditional Mexican restaurant specializing in ancient local gastronomy infused with modern flavors.The price is 99,000 won per person for lunch or dinner. For reservation and inquiries, call the restaurant at (02) 317-3062.The Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel is offering an accommodation package for the Chuseok holiday from Sept. 29 through Oct. 9. The promotion includes a one-night stay in a deluxe room, traditional Korean snack Han-gwa as well as 40,000 won credit for food and beverage usable at the lounge bar on the 41st floor of the hotel as well as in the room. Guests have free access to the fitness center and swimming pool. The price starts from 210,000 won. For reservation and inquiries, call the hotel at (02) 2211-2100.The Park Hyatt Seoul is offering Chuseok gift sets of fresh meat, bread and beverages priced between 25,000 won and 380,000 won at its restaurant Cornerstone through Oct. 5.Popular items include pecan pie, coconut-banana pound cake, green tea pound cake topped with green tea crumble, plum extract, marinated abalone and shrimps, chestnut honey, a truffle collection of salt, mustard, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, T-bone steak with Korean beef, Maldon sea salt and chimichurri sauce made by the hotel’s chefs, and galbi marinated in bulgogi sauce created by the chefs.Premium wines are also available, along with vouchers for accommodation, dining and spa treatments. For information, call (02) 2016 1220/1221, or email at selph-cornerstone@hyatt.com.The Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas and InterContinental Seoul Coex in Samseong-dong are offering three packages for the Chuseok holiday from Sept. 29 through Oct. 10.The Super Break Package offers a hearty breakfast buffet at restaurants of both hotels, free for one child under 12, plus accommodation and benefits, priced between 180,000 and 210,000 won.The One More Night Package, priced between 400,000 won and 500,000 won for two nights, provides one free night for a booking of two nights, as well as a 100,000 won food and beverage gift certificate that can be used at any hotel restaurant.The Super Dining Package offers a course menu for two people during the stay at the hotels. The promotions offer access to the hotels’ swimming pools, fitness center and Wi-Fi internet. For reservation and inquiries, call (02) 559-7777.The Grand Hyatt Incheon is offering a combined package of accommodation, drinks and fine dining ideal for couples through Dec. 31.The promotion includes a 50,000 won voucher for use at Samick Duty Free Store at Incheon Airport, parking for seven days and welcome drinks at Vy Bar and Karaoke, as well as a 25 percent discount at one of its restaurants.Guests can also use the hotel’s fitness center, sauna and indoor swimming pool with a view of an outdoors garden. The package, with prices starting from 190,000 won, is ideal for newlyweds going on their overseas honeymoon through the airport or couples looking for a romantic getaway. For information and inquiries, call (032) 745-1000 or visit Incheon.grand.hyatt.com.