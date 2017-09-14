Indian golfer disqualified from Korean event after oversleeping

SPORTS

(Photo courtesy of Shinhan Donghae Open)

INCHEON -- Four-time European Tour winner Shiv Shankar Prasad Chawrasia of India was disqualified from a golf tournament in South Korea Thursday after he overslept and missed his tee time.The organizers of the Shinhan Donghae Open said Chawrasia failed to show up for his first round tee time at Cheongna Bear's Best Golf Club in Incheon. Under the tournament rules, if a player shows up at his starting point up to five minutes after his tee time, he or she will be given a two-stroke penalty, but arriving after five minutes means disqualification.Chawrasia, also a six-time winner on the Asian Tour, was supposed to play at 11:50 a.m. with Hwang Jung-gon and David Lipsky, but overslept and showed up late. The organizers said the 39-year-old arrived in South Korea on Wednesday after competing at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland, but he apparently suffered from jet lag and failed to get out of bed even though he had set an alarm.The organizers said Chawrasia, currently third in prize money rankings on the Asian Tour, was replaced by 18-year-old South Korean Kim Chan-woo who was first on the alternate list.The Shinhan Donghae Open is co-sanctioned by the Korean Tour and the Asian Tour. (Yonhap)