Posco Energy enhances energy efficiency for underprivileged since 2012

Energy-poor refers to the roughly 1.5 million households in Korea that spend more than 10 percent of their income on electricity, fuel, heating and other energy-related expenses.
Employees of Posco Energy and its flagship Incheon LNG combined cycle power plant helped replace old boilers, flooring materials and other equipment for two households in Incheon earlier this week, the company said.
|Employees of Posco Energy and Incheon LNG combined cycle power plant participate in the energy dream campaign. (Posco Energy)
Through the energy dream project that started in 2012, Posco Energy has so far supported a total 238 households and 20 facilities.
The company emphasized that it had saved some 78 million won ($69,000) worth of energy, equivalent to 278 tons of carbon dioxide, over the past six years.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)