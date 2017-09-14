Fans condemn G.NA’s thank-you message amid prostitution ‘rumors’

ENTERTAINMENT

K-pop singer G.NA’s thank-you message to fans has received an icy reception from some followers over a prostitution scandal last year.On Wednesday, G.NA broke her 19-month silence with a photo of a letter on her Instagram page vowing “a new beginning.”“Thank you so much to everyone who has stood by me til this day. Thank you for having faith in me..believing in me.. not giving up on me.. even through all the obstacles, heartaches and endless rumors,” she wrote.Despite what was apparently meant as heartfelt gratitude, many Korean fans voiced their disapproval, alleging that the “rumors” she mentioned refer to the prostitution scandal last year that resulted in her hiatus.However, it is not clear exactly what she was referring to.News articles about G.NA were filled with negative comments.“How is it a rumor when she has been sentenced by court and fined?” Said a netizen envy****.“Why would we welcome her back when she turns facts into rumors? I think she should be deported,” said another netizen surnamed Kim,In May 2016, G.NA was indicted for allegedly being paid to have sex with a US-based businessman who supposedly paid 40 million won ($35,300).She denied the allegations and said that she believed the manner of their meeting to be romantic, telling local media that she was tricked by a man who turned out to be a broker for high-end prostitution.The Seoul Court ordered her to pay a fine of 2 million won.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)