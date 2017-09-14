McDonald’s Korea to resume sales of bulgogi burgers

BUSINESS

McDonald’s Korea said that it would resume sales of the bulgogi burger from Friday, as authorities including Jeonju local government found no sanitary issue in its inspection.



On Sept. 2, McDonald’s Korea halted sales of the burger after a group of grade school students and a teacher reported symptoms of enteritis after eating the burger at a branch in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province.





Bulgogi burger (McDonald's Korea)

The authorities did not find any problems in its inspections of either the raw ingredients of the bulgogi burger or the cooked final product. The McDonald’s staff at the Jeonju branch also passed a sanitary inspection.McDonald’s Korea said in an official statement that “the testing was conducted by leading food safety experts” and “the results of all independent tests completed to date confirm McDonald’s is not responsible.”