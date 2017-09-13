iPhone X likely to go on sale in Korea in December

BUSINESS

iPhone X (Apple)

Apple’s new iPhone X, which was unveiled on Tuesday, is predicted to be launched in Korea in December.The US handset maker said its new phone will go on sale in more than 55 nations, including the US, China, Japan and Canada, on Nov. 3, but not Korea. Apple’s new phones have usually been released here around a month after their US launch. The iPhone 7 series was launched on Sept. 16 last year and arrived here on Oct. 21, with Korea being on the third list of countries for release.This time, the iPhone X’s launch may even be further delayed due to Apple’s supply issue, according to industry watchers.Apple initially planned to release the iPhone X in September but the plan was delayed until November as the US tech firm had problems securing the OLED panels that are used for the iPhone series. If the supply issue is not addressed, the iPhone X could be launched in Korea early next year.When released here, the iPhone X is expected to be the most expensive phone, outpacing Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 that costs 1.25 million won ($1,108) for its 256 gigabyte model, currently the highest priced phone in the local smartphone market.The price of the iPhone X here is estimated to be around 1.42 million won for 256 GB model and 1.24 million won for 64 GB model considering the addition of value added tax to the US prices of $1,149 for 256 GB model and $999 for 64 GB model.According to Apple, its other flagship smartphone iPhone 8 will be launched on Sept. 22 first and then on Sept. 29 as part of the second phase of the release. Considering Korea has been on the third list of countries for iPhone release, the iPhone 8 is expected to go on sale here at the end of October or early November, according to industry watchers.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)