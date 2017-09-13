Carmakers to woo compact SUV customers with various colors

While Korean carmakers are set to attract customers with small sport utility vehicles of various colors, Renault Samsung Motors’ QM3 has increasingly been standing out as the front-runner in terms of color options offered.
Since the launch of the model, the automaker has been providing different color options for the roof and body of the vehicle, as well as leather seat covers that are also available in orange, blue and black.
|Renault Samsung Motor’s compact sport utility vehicle QM3 (Renault Samsung Motors)
In the facelifted version revealed in July, the company expanded the range of color options, adding atacama orange and amethyst black for the body of the vehicle.
“Color has become a more important element for customers when choosing their cars,” Renault Samsung Motor’s spokesperson said. “The company will continue to introduce more color options to customers who want to express themselves through colors.”
In line with such trends, SsangYong Motor also recently rolled out the Tivoli Armour, a new SUV model that allows customized color changes. In the case of Kona, a small SUV model by Hyundai Motor, some 40 percent of customers chose chromatic colors, according to the company.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)