Carmakers to woo compact SUV customers with various colors

While Korean carmakers are set to attract customers with small sport utility vehicles of various colors, Renault Samsung Motors’ QM3 has increasingly been standing out as the front-runner in terms of color options offered.



Since the launch of the model, the automaker has been providing different color options for the roof and body of the vehicle, as well as leather seat covers that are also available in orange, blue and black.





Renault Samsung Motor’s compact sport utility vehicle QM3 (Renault Samsung Motors)