Train collision in Gyeonggi leaves 1 dead, 6 injured

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Two trains collided during a test run on the Gyeongui-Jungang Line at around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. One of the train operators died and six others were injured.The accident occurred between Yangpyeong and Wondeok Stations in Gyeonggi Province.The train manned by the operator Park, identified only by his surname, crashed into the tail end of the train operated by Lee, 64.Park died in the accident while Lee and his five passengers sustained injuries.Train operations in the area between Yangpyeong and Jipyeong Stations were halted for nearly three hours in the morning while the cars involved in the accident were removed from the rails.(kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)