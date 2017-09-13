Ruling party reinstates lawmaker once mired in nepotism scandal

NATIONAL

The ruling Democratic Party on Wednesday finalized its decision to reinstate a lawmaker who left it last year amid a nepotism scandal, bringing the total number of its legislators to 121.



The party's membership qualification deliberation panel agreed to accept Rep. Seo Young-kyo, who took much flak last year for purportedly hiring her brothers and daughter as part of her parliamentary office staff in the past.



This photo, taken on Sept. 7, 2017, shows Rep. Seo Young-kyo speaking during a social event in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Seo allegedly hired her daughter as an intern at her parliamentary office for five months in 2014. Her daughter's salary was sent to the lawmaker in the form of political donations. She was also accused of hiring two of her brothers to work for her.It is not illegal for a lawmaker to hire family members or relatives at his or her parliamentary office. But the public is against nepotism particularly when the nation suffers from relatively high unemployment. (Yonhap)