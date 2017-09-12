Hyundai unveils new SUV, performance models in Frankfurt

BUSINESS

Hyundai Motor`s i30 N high-performance car at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show (Photo courtesy of Hyundai Motor) (Yonhap)

Hyundai Motor Co. has unveiled a new subcompact crossover and high-performance vehicles at the Frankfurt Motor Show, a move to expand into the European markets, the company said Tuesday.In a media event ahead of the formal launching of the event that runs from Sept. 14 through 24 (local time), Hyundai Motor showcased 14 models, including its latest subcompact SUV Kona and the high-performance car i30N, the company said in a statement.On top of the 14 car models introduced to the media, five more will be displayed during the auto show, the company said, without providing details.The Kona, which comes with a 1.0-liter or 1.6-liter gasoline engine in Europe, will be gradually launched in European markets from October, it said."Our first B-segment SUV based on the needs of our customers will really stir up this fast-growing segment. 'You drive it. You define it.' Kona is designed for whatever you want it to be," said Thomas A. Schmid, chief operating officer at Hyundai Motor Europe."Already in 2018, Hyundai will launch a pure-electric SUV: the electric Kona. With this car, we are the first to merge the two hottest trends of the automotive market," he said in a statment.Hyundai's sister company Kia Motors Corp. will also unveil its Stonic subcompact SUV, domestically launched in July, in a global debut at Frankfurt, the statement said.The Stonic will go on sale in Europe this month with a 1.0-liter turbo, 1.25-liter or 1.4-liter gasoline engine or a 1.6 diesel engine, it said."In terms of sales volume, the B-SUV market is expected to grow to a similar size as the C-SUV segment by 2021, when more than 1 in 10 new cars sold in Europe will be from the Stonic's segment," Michael Cole, chief operating officer of Kia Motors Europe, said in the statement.Kia also plans to reveal the Proceed Concept (or KED-12), which it says will join the Cee'd family of small cars sold in Europe.The Kona and the Stonic are designed to gain a share of the booming small vehicle markets, particularly in Europe, and offset its sales losses in China and the United States.In the January-July period, Hyundai and Kia sold a combined 500,964 vehicles in China, down 46 percent from 919,380 units. Their sales in the US fell 10 percent to 752,562 from 837359 during the same period.As part of efforts to enhance its brand image as a premium carmaker, Hyundai will unveil the i30N, a high-performance car powered by a 2.0-liter gasoline turbo engine, and the i30 Fastback, during the exhibition.The i30N was developed for no other purpose than to deliver maximum driving fun to our customers in an accessible high-performance package, the company said.Hyundai expects the i30 Fastback to be a real game-changer as it is the first volume brand to enter the compact segment with the "stylish and sophisticated 5-door coupe."The carmaker has completed the i30 lineup currently composed of the i30 hatchback and the i30 wagon by adding the two models.Hyundai aims to become the No. 1 Asian automotive brand in Europe by 2021 by beefing up its SUV lineup and focusing on the i series. The i series also includes the i10, i20 and i40 models. (Yonhap)