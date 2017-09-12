LG provides huge chiller to Starfield Goyang

BUSINESS

LG Electronics Inc. said Tuesday it has provided a 14,720 refrigeration ton chiller to a large shopping complex in Goyang, northwest of Seoul.The chillers are chilled water central air conditioning solutions designed to provide effective cooling for large buildings and facilities.One refrigeration ton is the capacity to freeze 1 ton of water within 24 hours.The chiller was sold to Starfield Goyang mall, a four-story building with two underground floors covering an area spanning 364,000 square meters.Shinsegae Group's third all-in-one shopping complex is equipped with more than 560 brand shops, over 100 restaurants, the group's warehouse-style supermarket E-Mart Traders and other places for leisure activities.The chillers are the largest ever made by LG with the capacity equal to 3,700 apartment units that are each 99 square meters of floor space or a combined 50 football stadiums at the same time.LG said it has signed contracts for the provision of the chillers to Starfield Hanam in Hanam, Gyeonggi Province; Paradise City casino resort in Yeongjongdo near Incheon International Airport; the Saudi Arabian government building; and several other large facilities at home and abroad. (Yonhap)