Colin Firth, Mark Strong, Taron Egerton to visit Korea for ‘Kingsman 2’

ENTERTAINMENT

Taron Egerton stars in “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.” (20th Century Fox Korea)

Colin Firth, Mark Strong and Taron Egerton from the cast of “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” will be coming to Korea on Sept. 20, 20th Century Fox Korea announced Tuesday.It will be the first Korea visit for English actor Firth, known here for the “Bridget Jones” series, “Love Actually” (2003) and “The King’s Speech” (2010).Welsh actor Egerton and Scottish actor Strong also gained popularity in the 2014 prequel “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” which was a box office hit here.Firth had said in 2014 that if ever a sequel were to be filmed, he would visit Korea.Korea is the only Asian country the cast is scheduled to visit in its global promotional tour.The upcoming action spy comedy is directed by Matthew Vaughn. The film additionally stars Julianne Moore, Halle Berry, Elton John, Channing Tatum and Jeff Bridges.In the film, the members of the Kingsman spy agency find allies in the US spy organization known as Statesman. The two teams band together to battle a ruthless enemy.(doo@heraldcorp.com)