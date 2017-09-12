Go to Mobile Version

Hyundai, Kia suspend Alabama plant due to hurricane

By Cho Chung-un
  • Published : Sept 12, 2017 - 15:52
  • Updated : Sept 12, 2017 - 17:45
Hyundai Motor and its sister company Kia Motors said Tuesday that they have decided to suspend the operation of their production facilities in Alabama to prevent possible damages from hurricane Irma.

Production will be halted for two days starting Sept. 14, the company said.
 
Global headquarters of Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp. in southern Seoul. (Yonhap)

“Suspension of plant operations is a precautionary measure taken to prevent possible damages from a natural disaster,” the company said.

The plants will resume operations after the two-day suspension, it added. Hyundai Motor Group operates a Hyundai plant in Georgia and a Kia Motors plant in Alabama and another in Nuevo Leon in Mexico.

