Hyundai, Kia suspend Alabama plant due to hurricane

Production will be halted for two days starting Sept. 14, the company said.
|Global headquarters of Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp. in southern Seoul. (Yonhap)
“Suspension of plant operations is a precautionary measure taken to prevent possible damages from a natural disaster,” the company said.
The plants will resume operations after the two-day suspension, it added. Hyundai Motor Group operates a Hyundai plant in Georgia and a Kia Motors plant in Alabama and another in Nuevo Leon in Mexico.
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)