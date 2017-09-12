Hip-hop duo UV’s Muzie makes solo return

According to Muzie Sound, the singer is set to drop a new solo EP on Sept. 22. It will mark his first release since his first solo EP “My Name Is Muzie” in 2012. The label also stated that Muzie plans to continue releasing EPs and full-length albums.
|Muzie (Muzie Sound)
Muzie was also recently featured in the sixth season of Mnet’s hip-hop audition program “Show Me The Money” as one of the artists joining contender Hanhae’s final stage performance, along with Dynamic Duo and Chungha.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@herladcorp.com)