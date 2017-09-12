Go to Mobile Version

Hip-hop duo UV’s Muzie makes solo return

By Hong Dam-young
  • Published : Sept 12, 2017 - 18:22
  • Updated : Sept 12, 2017 - 18:22
Hip-hop artist Muzie, better known as a member of comedic hip-hop duo UV, will return as a solo artist after a five-year break.

According to Muzie Sound, the singer is set to drop a new solo EP on Sept. 22. It will mark his first release since his first solo EP “My Name Is Muzie” in 2012. The label also stated that Muzie plans to continue releasing EPs and full-length albums. 

Muzie (Muzie Sound)
After years as a singer-songwriter and a member of band High Syde in the underground music scene, Muzie became well known to the public after forming hip-hop dance music duo UV with comedian Yoo Sae-yoon in 2010. The duo’s 2012 hit “Itaewon Freedom,” featuring the JYP Entertainment founder Park Jin-young, went viral for its comical lyrics and upbeat retro melodies.

Muzie was also recently featured in the sixth season of Mnet’s hip-hop audition program “Show Me The Money” as one of the artists joining contender Hanhae’s final stage performance, along with Dynamic Duo and Chungha.

By Hong Dam-young (lotus@herladcorp.com)

