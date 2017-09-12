Seoul stocks up late Tuesday morning on eased geopolitical tensions

BUSINESS

South Korean stocks traded higher late Tuesday morning on eased concerns over geopolitical tensions caused by North Korea's nuclear provocations.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index gained 4.14 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,363.22 as of 11:20 a.m.Earlier in the day, the UN Security Council adopted a set of fresh sanctions against North Korea following Pyongyang's sixth and most powerful nuclear detonation test on Sept. 3.Market heavyweights traded mixed, with top cap Samsung Electronics down 0.16 percent.SK hynix, a major chipmaker, rose 0.81 percent, and flat panel maker LG Display also advanced 0.78 percent.Financial shares were also in positive terrain, with Shinhan Financial moving up 0.82 percent and Samsung Life Insurance gaining 0.43 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,130.70 won against the US dollar, up 1.20 won from the previous session's close.