Samsung mobile chief confident of Galaxy Note 8 success

By Yonhap
  • Published : Sept 12, 2017 - 11:22
  • Updated : Sept 12, 2017 - 11:22
The chief of Samsung Electronics Co.'s mobile business unit on Tuesday expressed confidence over the success of the Galaxy Note 8 phablet set to be released next week, saying preorders for the device are breaking all previous records.

Samsung Electronics said the combined preorders for its Galaxy Note 8 in South Korea topped 500,000 units in just five days, far outpacing its predecessor.

The figure dwarfed numbers for the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7, which managed to draw 380,000 preorders over a 13-day preorder period. 


"Since the unpack event last month, many business partners and our customers have told us that initial response (for the Galaxy Note 8) is good," Koh Dong-jin, president of Samsung Electronics, told reporters at a gathering in Seoul.

He said Samsung has been receiving preorders for the device in some 40 countries after the unpack ceremony in New York late last month.

The Galaxy Note 7 was recalled and its production was discontinued last year due to faulty batteries that caused some to catch fire while being recharged.

The official release of the Galaxy Note 8 is slated for Sept. 21, although those who preordered the device will get it starting Sept. 15.

The price tag of the base 64 GB edition stands at 1.09 million won ($964), and that of the 256 GB edition is at 1.25 million won. (Yonhap)

