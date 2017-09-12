Main opposition party requests prosecution probe into ruling party‘s ’media control‘ paper

NATIONAL

This photo, taken July 30, 2017, shows Jeong Yong-ki, the spokesman of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, speaking during a press conference at the National Assembly in Seoul. (Yonhap)

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party has asked the prosecution to launch a probe into the ruling party's controversial documents that it claims have been written to "hold sway" over the media, a party spokesman said Tuesday.Jeong Yong-ki said that the party requested the probe Monday regarding the Democratic Party's documents, which the local daily Chosun Ilbo reported appeared aimed at ousting two local broadcasters' executives allegedly in favor of the conservative bloc.During a party meeting, Jeong also said that the LKP will push for a separate parliamentary investigation into the documents.The daily reported last week that the ruling party had produced internal documents delineating a set of concrete steps to drive out the top officials of MBC and KBS through specific methods, such as a campaign involving civic groups.The DP moved to contain the fallout from the report, saying the "unofficial" documents appeared to have been produced by its working-level officials with no directives or involvement of senior party members.The LKP has accused the Moon government and ruling party of seeking to control the media. After a court issued an arrest warrant against MBC President Kim Jang-kyom earlier this month, the LKP staged a boycott for about a week and ratcheted up its offensive against the ruling bloc. (Yonhap)